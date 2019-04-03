Brokerages Set KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) PT at $15.50

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. B. Riley started coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 2,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. KVH Industries has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,382.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $59,460.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,165.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $303,885. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

