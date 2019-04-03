Brokerages Set EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) PT at $154.73

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 721.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $175.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,693. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

