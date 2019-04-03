Brokerages Set Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Price Target at $1,161.13

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,161.13 ($15.17).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BVS shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of LON:BVS traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,099 ($14.36). 376,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Bovis Homes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 38 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Bovis Homes Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

