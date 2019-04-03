Brokerages Set $5.50 Price Target for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AgroFresh Solutions an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock.

AGFS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 81,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,166. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $53.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Dow Chemical Co. DE lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE now owns 21,001,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,594,000 after buying an additional 1,153,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 111,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

