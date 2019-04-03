Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.35 Million

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $104.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.30 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $455.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.79 million to $460.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $545.80 million, with estimates ranging from $536.56 million to $555.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,272,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after acquiring an additional 160,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after acquiring an additional 160,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,021 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,677 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

