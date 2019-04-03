Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) to Post $0.08 EPS

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. RISE Education Cayman’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.78 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 857,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 108.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.70. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

