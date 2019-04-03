Brokerages Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) to Announce ($0.08) EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 217,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,742 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 477,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 121,668 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,164. The company has a market cap of $291.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.15. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 40.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

