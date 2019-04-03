Brokerages Expect Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIDX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $234,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 577,698 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 191.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

