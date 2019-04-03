Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.34 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 137,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 319,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at about $886,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

