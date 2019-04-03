Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc (SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Splunk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $170,053.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,003.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,193 shares of company stock worth $13,689,725. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Splunk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Splunk by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

