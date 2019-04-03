Brokerages Anticipate Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Restoration Robotics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restoration Robotics.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 130.83% and a negative return on equity of 653.88%. The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIR shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Restoration Robotics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Restoration Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Robotics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

NASDAQ:HAIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,133. Restoration Robotics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Restoration Robotics by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 101,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Restoration Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics by 173.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 547,968 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

