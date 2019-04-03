Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

PCAR stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

PACCAR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $99,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,763.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,297,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,638 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7,876.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,701,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,026,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,867,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after purchasing an additional 350,337 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

