Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

