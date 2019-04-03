Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Corp (CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will post sales of $33.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.66 billion. Cigna reported sales of $11.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $136.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.17 billion to $148.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.02 billion to $149.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

