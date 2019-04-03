Brokerages Anticipate Allegion PLC (ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Allegion posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $702.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 77.42% and a net margin of 15.92%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 506,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $56,584.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $303,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at $756,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,592 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $83,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,018,000 after purchasing an additional 861,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $67,509,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 43.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,413,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,563,000 after purchasing an additional 734,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,455,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,024,000 after purchasing an additional 349,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.