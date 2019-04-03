Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

BWEN stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Broadwind Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,755 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 11.61% of Broadwind Energy worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.