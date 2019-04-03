Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

NYSE BR traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $138.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

