Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Kirsten M. Spears Sells 4,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AVGO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,101. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $307.40.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,787,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,339,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
