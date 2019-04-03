Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Raised by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,326.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,230,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850,072 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,090.3% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,130,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,967,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

