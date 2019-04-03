Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

EAT traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 850,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,043. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

