Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 957,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,424,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Ballinger sold 14,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $496,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $54,619.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,138 shares of company stock worth $14,510,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

