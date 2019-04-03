BNP Paribas Reiterates Neutral Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

SHNWF stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.14. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

