BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fiera Capital (FRRPF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

