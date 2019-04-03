BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fiera Capital (FRRPF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Fiera Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

