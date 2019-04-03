BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Stornoway Diamond (SWY) to Underperform

Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

SWY opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Stornoway Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.59.

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

