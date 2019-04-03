Bluzelle Trading Up 16.4% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $5.60. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.49 or 0.15041168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,678,035 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

