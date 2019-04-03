Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377,140 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,176 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total transaction of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,197.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

