Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (BBN)

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $22.84.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

