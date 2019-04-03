BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BBK opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $14.65.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

