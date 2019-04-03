BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MNE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.
About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.
There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.
