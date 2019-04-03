BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MNE opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

In other BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $152,605.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 36,154 shares of company stock valued at $486,899 in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Muni NY Intermediate Duration Fund.

