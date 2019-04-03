BlackRock Inc. Purchases 64,370 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,887,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.21% of TriCo Bancshares worth $63,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,821,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after buying an additional 103,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,423,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $136,635.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

