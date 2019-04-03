BlackRock Inc. Acquires 36,692 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $64,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Boykin sold 2,207 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $59,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $168,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,586 shares of company stock worth $265,900 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

