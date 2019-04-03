Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

BME opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

