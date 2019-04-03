Blackrock Gold (BRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Blackrock Gold (CVE:BRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

Blackrock Gold Company Profile (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company's flagship project is Silver Cloud that covers an area of approximately 4,537 hectares located within north-central Nevada.

