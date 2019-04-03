BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BDJ stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

