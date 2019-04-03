BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BDJ stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.58.
BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile
