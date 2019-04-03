BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 29th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

BJ stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $962,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $114,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,313,705 shares of company stock valued at $254,259,488 over the last three months.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

