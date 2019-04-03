BitBar Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00122308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $248,561.00 and $134.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000317 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,503.30 or 2.50991435 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001812 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 40,795 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

