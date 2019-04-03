Bismuth 24-Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $0.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000628 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000130 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 16,133,748 coins and its circulating supply is 15,284,615 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

