BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHTG opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Tuesday.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

