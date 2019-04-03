BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.76.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Tuesday.

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

