BidaskClub Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Sell

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,115 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,555,000 after acquiring an additional 491,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27,368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 435,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

