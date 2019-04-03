BidaskClub Lowers Athenex (ATNX) to Sell

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Athenex stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $821.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Athenex had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.23%. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheldon Trainor-Degirolamo sold 45,915 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $540,419.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,917,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,231.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $696,090 and sold 132,240 shares valued at $1,559,044. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Athenex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Athenex by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

