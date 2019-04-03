BidaskClub Downgrades MTS Systems (MTSC) to Hold

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTS Systems will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 482.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in MTS Systems in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.