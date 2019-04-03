BidaskClub Downgrades ASML (ASML) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.80.

ASML opened at $193.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.78. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $2.3856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 103,681 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $3,659,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $15,031,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

