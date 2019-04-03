BHPCoin Market Cap Tops $10.79 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00022854 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00377636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.01806521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00255137 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00415561 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s total supply is 46,929,128 coins and its circulating supply is 9,143,810 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

