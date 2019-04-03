Bemis (BMS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis (NYSE:BMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bemis’ results will gain from focus on Agility plan, improving operating performance and business expansion. While the U.S. Packaging and Rest of World Packaging Segments are likely to witness top and bottom-line growth in 2019, the Latin America business will remain flat. The pending merger of Amcor and Bemis will create a global leader in consumer packaging with a broader product portfolio and enhanced operating capabilities. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

BMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.71.

NYSE BMS opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Bemis has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bemis will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bemis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bemis during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

