Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $143.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5895 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

