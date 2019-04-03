Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in TAL Education Group (TAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 874.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 145,005 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 0.12. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $585.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.40%. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a $32.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

WARNING: “Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in TAL Education Group (TAL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/belpointe-asset-management-llc-has-213000-position-in-tal-education-group-tal.html.

TAL Education Group Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.