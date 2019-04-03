Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $933.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/beech-hill-advisors-inc-buys-595-shares-of-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.