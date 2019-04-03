BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 148.9% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBT. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.49.

In other BB&T news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/bbt-co-bbt-shares-sold-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.