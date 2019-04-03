Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a market cap of $7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.
In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,954.01.
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.
